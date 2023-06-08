STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.16. 295,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 666,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

