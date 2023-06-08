Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

