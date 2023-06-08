Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.81 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $86.81 million and approximately $830,095.07 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02242893 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,163,655.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

