Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,357,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 848,820 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCS. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 5.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Steelcase by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 456,492 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

