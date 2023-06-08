Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Trading Down 12.5%

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 195,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 73,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

