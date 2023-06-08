Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Super Micro Computer Call Options (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 13,727 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,690 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded up $16.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,668. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $261.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.