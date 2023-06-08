StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.50 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares worth $1,946,233. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.