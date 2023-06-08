StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

