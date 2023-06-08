StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NYSE CR opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Crane by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

