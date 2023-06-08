StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $359.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 1,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Arrow Financial by 182.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Articles

