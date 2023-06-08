Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.27 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.27 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.86 or 0.06986593 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,924,691 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

