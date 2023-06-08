Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CFO Matthew J. Smith Sells 2,589 Shares

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $13,229.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,449.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by $6.50. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 110.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

SDIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

