Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.98)-(1.68) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.93). The company issued revenue guidance of $103-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.
Surmodics Trading Up 0.3 %
SRDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $277.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Surmodics Company Profile
Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
