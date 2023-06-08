Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.98)-(1.68) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.93). The company issued revenue guidance of $103-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.

Surmodics Trading Up 0.3 %

SRDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $277.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Surmodics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Surmodics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

