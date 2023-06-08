sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.73 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,169,148 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

