Synthetix Market Cap Reaches $558.98 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $558.98 million and $19.89 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00007995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,601,356 coins and its circulating supply is 262,717,930 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.