Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Insider Sells $861,887.88 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.