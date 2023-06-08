Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

