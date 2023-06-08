Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

