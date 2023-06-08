Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Stock Up 11.1 %
NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
