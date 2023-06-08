TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells $1,377,450.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.