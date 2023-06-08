TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells $1,377,450.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
