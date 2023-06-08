TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Down 4.8%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 14,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 73,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.07.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,910,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,306,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 429,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,926,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

