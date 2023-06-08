Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.66

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Telkom SA SOC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Telkom SA SOC Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.
