TELUS (TSE:T) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.25

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.25 and last traded at C$25.30, with a volume of 528976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Cormark lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.58. The firm has a market cap of C$36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

