TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $126.34 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,687,650 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,686,480 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

