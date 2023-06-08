Terran Coin (TRR) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $6,993.79 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

