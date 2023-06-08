Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.85) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 308 ($3.83).

Tesco Price Performance

LON TSCO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 262.10 ($3.26). 9,962,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,672,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.20. The company has a market cap of £19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.55).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

