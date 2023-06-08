TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 3.9%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.05. 627,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,416,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

