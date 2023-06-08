The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Decreased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.68. 1,108,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,155. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

