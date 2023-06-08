The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Cato has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years.

Cato Stock Performance

CATO opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Cato has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cato

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cato by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cato by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cato by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cato by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cato by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cato in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

