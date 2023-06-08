The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.18). 107,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.22).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175. The firm has a market cap of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.13.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.