The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $6.10. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 33,218 shares.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.