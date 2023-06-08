The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $6.10. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 33,218 shares.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.