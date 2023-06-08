The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,907,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,030,000 after acquiring an additional 84,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.92. 903,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

