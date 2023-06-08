The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 149,824 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.03. The stock had a trading volume of 833,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.81 and its 200 day moving average is $345.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.