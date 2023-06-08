The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.1% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.44. 2,066,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,636. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

