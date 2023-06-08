Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 267,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 510,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $644.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,968 shares of company stock worth $77,716. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

