Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.13

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 50500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Thermal Energy International



Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

Featured Stories

