Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Up 4.8%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 316,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 70,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Thermal Energy International Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$18.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

