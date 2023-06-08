Theta Fuel Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $236.78 million and $2.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,165,532,436 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.