THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.06. 98,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,142. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

