THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

THO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,413. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

