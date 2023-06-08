THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.80-6.50 EPS.
THOR Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
THO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,413. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $105.36.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.
About THOR Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
