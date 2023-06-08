THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.39 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. THORChain has a total market cap of $368.92 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,961,954 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

