Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 5.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.65. 140,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 766,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.
Thoughtworks Stock Down 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.