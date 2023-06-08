Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Trading Down 5.2%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.65. 140,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 766,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

