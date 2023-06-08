Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,441 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 840.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 72,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 876,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,777. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

