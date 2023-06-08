Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,763 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.