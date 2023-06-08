Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 356,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 95,481 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,535,000 after purchasing an additional 197,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,375,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,589. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

