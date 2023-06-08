Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

ICLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 745,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

