Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 66,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,337,000 after buying an additional 4,803,893 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 105,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,815. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

