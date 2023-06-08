Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

KIM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,573. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

