Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.62 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00006239 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $5.62 billion and $8.45 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00023492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,406.14 or 1.00062623 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002434 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.66350805 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $11,212,876.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

