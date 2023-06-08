Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TR opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

Featured Articles

